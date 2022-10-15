Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sensationally called on Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party to nominate ODM Leader Raila Odinga to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Speaking during the debate on the procedure of electing EALA MPs, Ichung’wah called on Raila, together with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, to consider serving in the regional assembly.

“I would want to encourage especially the ODM and Wiper to consider nominating Kalonzo Musyoka to EALA. Raila Odinga should also consider being nominated to EALA,” Ichung’wah said.

According to the Majority Leader, the ODM leader has been engaging in what he termed irrelevant public forums that are way below his standards as a former Prime Minister, and nominating him to EALA will keep him busy besides restoring his honour.

“Such a nomination will not only bestow honour on a leader who has been a prime minister in Kenya but also dissuades him from doing what I have seen him doing in the recent past, attending the Bunga la Mwananchi forums at Jeevanjee gardens,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.