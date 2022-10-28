Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has left Kenyans talking over her high-profile meetings since her father took over power from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She has held several meetings with governors, deputy governors, and county executives of various counties.

Before beginning a series of meetings in the country, Charlene travelled to Ghana with other delegates.

Charlene, a communication expert and a Director at Ruto’s Weston Hotel, held high-table meetings centered on tourism, agriculture, youth empowerment, and climate change.

Today, she met Kirinyaga’s Deputy Governor David Githanda, where she hailed the county boss, Governor Anne Waiguru, for spearheading devolution.

“Kirinyaga County is ripe for investment in hospitality areas and value addition of crops such as tomatoes.

“It was a pleasure sitting and sharing these matters with deputy governor, David Githanda.

“The progression of our counties is the progression of our country,” Charlene’s statement read.

However, what caught the attention of many is when she hinted at doing business with counties, a clear indication that she is on a mission to look for tenders in the counties.

This is after she advertised some businesses through her social media platforms to further extend her kind gesture to traders in the region.

On Wednesday, Charlene travelled to Embu County, where she met Governor Cecily Mbarire and other regional women leaders.

In her meeting, Charlene disclosed that the county had put up measures to create niche tourism.

She further praised Mbarire for revolutionizing agriculture and sports while at the same time promoting tourism in the country.

In Isiolo County, she advocated climate activism and the need to protect the country from the ravaging effects of drought.

Ruto’s daughter met Isiolo County deputy governor, James Lowasa on Tuesday, where she extended her business ideas.

