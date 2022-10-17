Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has disappointed hustlers in the country after he reneged on his campaign promise to avail hustlers fund to hustlers free of charge.

During the campaigns, Ruto promised that no Kenyan will be charged interest for the loans they will access from the Hustlers Fund.

He promised that funds will be used to help small-scale farmers to better their business fortunes and grow economically.

“Kenya Kwanza we’ll dignify the business of every ordinary Kenyan. That is why we are setting up a Sh50 billion hustler fund so that every business enterprise can access interest-free credit to facilitate their growth and hence support more livelihood,” Ruto said ahead of the August 9, polls.

But speaking at the Green Stadium in Kericho County during an interdenominational church service yesterday, Ruto said Hustler Fund will attract some interest to the utter shock of every hustler in the crowd.

“The money that will be borrowed from the Hustlers Fund will strictly be used by the small and medium enterprises to upgrade their businesses. Let no one think that the government will give them free money, there has never been free funds from the State,” Ruto stated.

“If you borrow money from the Hustlers Fund, you’ll plunge it into business, and refund the government at an interest rate below 10 per cent per annum.”

The turn of events has left Kenyans reacting to the incident with others fearing that it could be another laptop project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.