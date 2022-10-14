Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – President William Ruto has ignored orders of the court for the first time since taking power.

This is after he went ahead to advertise the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions in order to reward his loyalists despite a court order issued against the creation of such positions.

Ruto, through the Public Service Commission (PSC), urged interested Kenyans to apply for the CAS jobs, saying the exercise will go on as planned with or without the court orders.

PSC Chief Executive Officer, Simon Rotich, insisted that the exercise was subjected to public participation while opposing the lawsuit filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

He thus encouraged interested candidates to submit their applications for consideration.

Rotich added that the commission will shortlist and conduct interviews and, thereafter, recommend names of successful candidates to the President for appointment.

“Contrary to the public speculation, the commission has not cancelled the advert for the recruitment of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS),” Rotich stated.

“The commission established the position in the public service after conducting public participation that closed on October 6, 2022. The public had been invited through a press advert to submit written memoranda to the commission indicating their views regarding creation of the position,” Rotich argued.

In April 2021, High Court Judge Antony Mrima ruled that the creation of the office of CAS was unconstitutional. In the same ruling, Mrima argued that the Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) who continued serving after the 2017 polls without being vetted were in office illegally.

However, former President Uhuru Kenyatta ignored both directives, and Ruto seems to be following in the same footsteps despite earlier trying so hard to be a friend of the Judiciary by giving them financial autonomy and swearing in judges that Uhuru had refused to swear in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.