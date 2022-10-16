Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has predicted doom on William Ruto’s presidency, saying he will not be in power in 2027.

Speaking at a burial in Siaya County on Saturday, Oburu, who is also the Siaya County Senator, claimed that President William Ruto has started making several mistakes in his first days in office and this is what will haunt them in the next coming days.

“Be strong, the world is not ending. This government will not go far,” Dr. Oburu said.

Further, Dr. Oburu told off those calling Raila to join Ruto’s government.

He said that they would rather suffer in opposition fighting for the rights of Kenyans instead of joining hands to work with President Ruto.

“Raila cannot befriend thieves, a government serving with impunity,” Oburu said.

Raila and Siaya Governor James Orengo also attended the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.