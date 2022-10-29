Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – President William Ruto has shocked the already struggling Kenyans yet again.

This is after he directed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to collect Sh3 trillion from hustlers by the end of the next financial year.

During the KRA Taxpayers’ Day yesterday, the Head of State noted that he expected the tax man to double the current tax collection in the next five years.

He said that the country’s GDP has grown to Sh12 trillion, but KRA has only contributed about 14 percent of it through revenues.

“Our GDP has risen to KShs 12 trillion, yet KRA only raised about 14% of it in revenues last year. In the past KRA was able to raise 18% of GDP.

“If we collect the same target today, then we would have raised an extra KShs 400 billion. I expect KRA to raise 3 trillion by the end of the next financial year and to double the current collection in five years,” Ruto said.

This comes even as the President is yet to do something significant to alleviate the pain and suffering by Kenyans due to the high cost of living.

The president further maintained that the tax man must reflect equity by shifting from the over-taxing of trade and under-taxing of wealth to enable the wealthy to bear an appropriate burden.

He added that KRA and the National Treasury must continuously engage with stakeholders to review tax policy and make it conducive to traders and MSMEs.

However, the Head of State said that he was committed to making KRA people-friendly so as to facilitate taxpayer compliance as a core tax strategy of his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.