Monday, October 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has told his distractors, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to sit and watch as he transforms the fortunes of Kenyans.

Speaking in Kirinyaga over the weekend, Ruto revealed his administration’s strategy for tackling Kenya’s soaring cost of living affecting numerous families.

According to Ruto, he prefers a different, and unpopular, strategy of capitalising in production subsidy as opposed to consumption.

The President explained that the strategy took into account the long-term endeavor to lower food prices as opposed to the short-term strategy of using subsidies on individual products.

“Our competitors must know that we have a different approach. They are subsidising consumption and we are going to invest in production.

“It makes a world of difference and we are going to teach them Agricultural economics,” Ruto told the congregation.

He further slammed his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice to spend Ksh8 billion on maize flour subsidy which he argued never reached the citizens.

Instead, he is planning to spend a similar amount on subsidizing 6 million bags of fertilizer to boost production.

“You used Ksh8 billion in a month to subsidise unga that did not even reach the citizens. We will use the same Ksh8 billion to subsidise 6 million fertiliser bags to aid farmers to reduce the cost of living,” he added.

The President hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who took a swipe at the current administration arguing that it was not working towards lowering prices as they had pledged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.