Monday, October 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has explained the real reason why he disbanded the Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Kericho County yesterday, Ruto explained that the unit had been turned into a militia used to execute Kenyans.

He stated that the squad was responsible for the unexplained death of citizens whose bodies were recovered from the infamous River Yala.

“They had five years which they used to run down the country in which insecurity had hit unimaginable levels with bodies were found killed in river Yala. The police had deviated from the role of protecting Kenyans to killing them.”

“That is why I gave an order that the SSU of the police be disbanded because it was killing Kenyans anyhow,” the president stated.

Ruto’s explanation came hours after the DCI announced that the unit had been scrapped following a directive from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Noor Gabow

“The DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) has been disbanded with immediate effect. All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions,” the statement read in part.

The unit was created in the year 1999 to replace Special Crime Prevention Unit.

