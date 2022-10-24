Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – President William Ruto was yesterday forced to come clean after Ukambani leaders demanded to know why Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has not joined him yet.

Speaking during thanksgiving service in Kitui County yesterday, Ruto revealed that he met Kalonzo behind closed doors and asked him to dump Raila Odinga’s Azimio and join his government for the sake of Kambas.

However, the Wiper Leader turned down the offer and maintained that he would stand with Raila Odinga in the Opposition.

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the Opposition.”

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto remarked.

Nonetheless, he declared that even without Kalonzo, the people from the Lower Eastern region would not be left out of his government nor be sidelined in development projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.