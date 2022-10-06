Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto has pulled another surprise that has left Kenyans thrilled.

This is after it summoned over 40 mobile lenders for embarrassing Kenyans by calling their relatives in their bid to recover their loans.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Office of the Data Protection Commission (ODPC), has announced that it is auditing 40 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) whose practices regarding the processing of personal data have been filed.

The move comes after complaints by Kenyans that their personal data was breached.

Some of the Credit lenders listed include Branch, AsapKash, Kashway, Ipesa and Lemon Kash.

Others are Zuri Cas, Tala, Zenka Digital Limited, SkyPesa, Senti, Zash loan

Wakanda Credit/Kashway, Rocket Pesa, and Premier Credit ltd.

Further, the ODPP stated that during the audit process, the aforementioned lenders will be required to provide the Office with requisite documents by October 18, 2022 failure to which they will be deemed to have failed to cooperate with the Office which is an offence under Section 61 of the Act.

