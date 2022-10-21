Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Tax evaders have no place in Kenya. This was revealed by President William Ruto who vowed to deal ruthlessly with those who will evade paying their taxes, like Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, owner of Keroche breweries.

According to Ruto, no one will be exempted from paying taxes.

The Head of State stressed the need to pay taxes by all Kenyans, saying he will lead the way.

He noted that there will be no tax exemptions for people who are politically connected.

This comes even as cases of billionaires accused of evading tax are collapsing one by one thanks to their connection to Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government.

It now remains to be seen how the president will achieve all these considering that some of his friends are the biggest tax evaders in the country who are being pursued by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.