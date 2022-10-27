Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has softened his stance on working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to revive the dwindling economy.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto stated that he is now willing and ready to work with Raila Odinga to improve the lives of the people. He acknowledged that the Azimio leader is a force to be reckoned with and that he needs him to take Kenya to the next level.

According to the Head of State, Raila is one of the most respected senior citizens who can embrace unity and push for major development projects.

However, he said for him to work better with Raila, the ODM Leader must be himself and tell him the truth without fear or favor and hold his government accountable.

Ruto had earlier ruled out working with Raila Odinga under the handshake agreement like he did with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.