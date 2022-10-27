Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – President William Ruto may be considering firing his new Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action, Aisha Jumwa.

This is after the court failed to drop her murder case and instead urged the CS to surrender her passport to the court which may render her ineffective in discharging her duties as the CS because she cannot travel outside the country without a passport.

After her nomination as CS, Jumwa moved frantically to have her murder case dropped and settled out of court, but her bid is now facing some serious hurdles.

This follows the delayed submission of agreements with the deceased family.

The High Court in Mombasa heard that the Jumwa defence team had not furnished the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) with specific details regarding their plans to settle the matter out of court.

DPP, through Senior State Counsel Vivian Kambuga, informed High Court judge Anne Ong’injo that the case would only be dropped after reviewing the agreement between Jumwa’s side and the deceased family.

“We cannot proceed with the application for withdrawal since the defense team led by lawyer Jared Magolo is yet to provide specific information on the agreement to have the matter settled out of court with the deceased’s family,” Kambuga stated.

The new developments compelled High Court judge Ong’injo to adjourn the case.

The incoming CS had earlier informed the court that she had started negotiations with the deceased family in order to compensate them.

In the new deal, Jumwa was to be turned into a State witness in the case where her bodyguard was also accused.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.