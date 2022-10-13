Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Garissa Township MP and Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee, Aden Duale, has expressed his confidence in President William Ruto, terming him the perfect solution to the challenges the country has faced for decades.

Speaking in Parliament, Duale said Kenya must change under Ruto’s leadership; otherwise, it will never change.

While referring to the policies and actions implemented since Ruto’s ascension to the position of President, Duale affirmed his conviction that the president will rank among the best presidents in the history of Kenya.

According to Duale, the newly elected president has managed to iron out issues in different aspects, whilst his cabinet appointees are still awaiting approval by parliament.

“President William Ruto would be either like President Mwai Kibaki who left us with a debt of Sh1.8 trillion, or he would be better.”

“If Kenya will not change during the leadership of president William Ruto, it will never change, there is optimism,” he added.

Duale also lauded the president’s move to reduce interest rates on mobile lenders which he described as a bold step. He also commended Ruto for his efforts to combat the rampant drought facing Kenyans in parts of the country.

“He reduced the prices of fertilizer, he is dealing with the drought as we speak today,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.