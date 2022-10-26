Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has accused President William Ruto of playing games with the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sifuna said Ruto began his games by removing subsidies on fuel, Unga and now he has binned the Kazi Mtaani project.

Sifuna said Ruto should stop the construction of low-cost houses and concentrate on reducing the high cost of living since many hustlers are suffering.

“Many calls from Nairobi hustlers. No issues with low-cost housing. But their priority is food. Your God-chosen president took away Subsidies and Unga shot up. Then he takes away Kazi Mtaani and asks hustlers to wait one year for cheap Unga. Three weeks without food you will die” Sifuna said

Sifuna spoke a day after Ruto asked Kenyans to give him one year so that he can reduce the price of Unga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.