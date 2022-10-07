Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – President William Ruto has continued with efforts that will reduce the cost of living very soon.

This is after he reached a deal with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that will allow Kenya to import wheat from Ethiopia, a move that will significantly lower the prices of wheat and related foodstuff in Kenya.

In a statement from the State House, the importation of wheat from Ethiopia will help stabilize food prices in Kenya amid the recent high cost of food products.

The agreement was part of the bilateral talks held between Ruto and Abiy during the former’s visit to Addis Ababa.

“In its bid to stabilise food prices, the discussion further agreed that Kenya will import wheat from Ethiopia whose yields have increased substantially,” the statement read in part.

The head of state further reiterated that Kenya and Ethiopia will work together in exploiting the economic potential between the two countries.

Ruto committed to enhancing the relationship between the two Eastern African countries and subsequently increasing cross-border trade.

“The Kenya-Ethiopia partnership is a cornerstone of our mutual benefit and regional stability,” Ruto stated in the meeting.

“I am confident that the excellent tradition of neighbourly synergy shall continue and flourish.”

Earlier in the day, President William Ruto had presided over the official launch of telco giant, Safaricom, in Ethiopia. Ruto lauded the move in what he termed as a signal of matured African unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.