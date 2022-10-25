Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to foot the cost of electricity which has shot up for the second month in a row.

This is after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the fuel and foreign exchange components indicated in the power bill.

The Fuel Cost Charge will cost Ksh7.09 per unit from Ksh6.79 in September. In addition, the Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Adjustment rose from Ksh1.37 per unit to Ksh1.48.

“The notice is given that all prices for related electrical energy specified in Part II (the Schedule of Tariffs 2018) will be liable to a fuel energy cost charge of plus 709 Kenya cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for all meter readings to be taken in October 2022,” EPRA stated.

The FCC is the biggest variable cost that is adjusted and collected by Kenya Power on behalf of the thermal power generators. The aim is to cushion the thermal power producers from the high fuel cost.

Foreign Exchange, on the other hand, safeguards stakeholders in the power sector from the instability of the local currency during the importation of materials and also repayment of loans. The amount is denoted in US dollars.

The two components will now push Kenyans to pay higher token charges, thus signalling the extent of the high cost of living.

Kenyans online had raised complaints about the rate at which token are depleted to the point of recharging multiple times in a month.

“Hello Kenya Power, your tokens are like volatile liquids. One moment you have them and the next, they’re gone. They’re depleting even when all electrical appliances are off. What are you doing?” Solomon Kuria tweeted.

“For a Ksh100, I am getting 3.9 units. During (former president) Uhuru’s time I would get 5.4 units but what shall we say?” Terry Ann posted on Facebook.

The new development comes as President William Ruto’s administration promised to lower the electricity prices as part of its bid to lower the cost of living.

