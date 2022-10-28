Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has spelt doom for President William Ruto following the swearing in of his new Cabinet.

The disturbing news was delivered by ODM Chairman John Mbadi who warned Ruto to prepare to reap what he has sown as far as his Cabinet is concerned.

He noted that by swearing in Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi as his Cabinet Secretaries for Public Service and Agriculture respectively, Ruto’s headache has just begun.

Taking to his social media, Mbadi said that Azimio warned Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza against nominating people with too much baggage, but they despised them. And now Ruto will see the final outcome of his choice.

According to Mbadi, Ruto will now be forced to run the government from the State House because some of his CSs, like Jumwa and Linturi are incompetent and have too much baggage.

While Aisha Jumwa has a pending murder case hovering over her head, Mithika Linturi has 35 cases that are active in court most of which are related to rape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.