Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to make President William Ruto’s life a living hell, especially after lifting the 10-year ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in the country.

Through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila has filed a petition to overturn Ruto’s directive on GMOs.

In his petition, Mwangi argues the lift goes against the rights of Kenyans guaranteed by the constitution.

“It goes against the right to food of acceptable quality, consumer rights guaranteed by Article 43, right to fair administrative action in article 47, and freedom of conscience, religion thought belief and opinion.”

“The hasty removal of all regulatory protocols in the cultivation and trade in genetically modified foods in Kenya is neither rational nor reasonable,” Mwangi opined.

Ruto lifted a ban on genetically modified foods (GMOs) in the country on October 3.

The decision effectively lifted restrictions on the country’s cultivation and importation of GMO crops.

The government’s decision has received mixed reactions from the public.

