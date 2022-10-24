Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – President William Ruto has reportedly been forced to go back to the drawing board.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at giving him a run for his money come 2027.

During an interview, Raila, through his last-born daughter, Winnie Odinga, hinted at vying for the presidency for the record sixth time come 2027.

According to Winnie, Raila Odinga could still vie for the presidency in 2027 and she will support him when he decides to.

Winnie noted that she will actively be in the struggle in the 2027 General Election to support the ODM Party leader in what appears that Raila will be in the ring to give the sixth stab at the presidency.

“Participating in a political fight comes naturally to me because I was born right into it. So in 2027, Winnie will be in the struggle,” Winnie Odinga said.

The 32-year-old who had vowed to get married at the lawns of State House once her father is sworn in further dismissed claims by a section of Azimio supporters that Raila Odinga was played by former President Uhuru Kenyatta

“I do not think so. The question, however, should be – at what point did he lose hold of the so-called system to Ruto?” she posed.

Raila failed to capture the presidency for the fifth time this year after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Ruto as the winner of the August 9th General Election.

According to Chebukati, Raila garnered 6.9 million votes emerging second after William Ruto who polled 7.1 million votes in a closely contested race.

