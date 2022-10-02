Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – An Azimio One Kenya Alliance politician has thanked President William Ruto for nominating Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, as Defense Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking on Saturday, Hussein Maalim, who is a former state minister, said despite the Northeastern region overwhelmingly supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, Ruto has remembered the region despite not supporting his presidential bid in August.

“When we voted for you in 2013 and 2017 with almost 98%, you gave us a key place. In 2022, when we do not vote for you by right, you still give us an even stronger position.

“Even after fighting with you, you supported us and we thank you that you have our own Aden Duale in your wardrobe,” Maalim said.

Maalim was one of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders from North Eastern Kenya who used all resources to ensure Raila won the election but they were shocked to the core after Ruto, who was the hustler’s candidate, was declared winner and fifth President of Kenya.

