Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Days after his unceremonious exit as the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti is now an ordinary man.

This is after the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) approved his transfer to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement yesterday, NPSC noted that Kinoti’s services and remunerations will be drawn from PSC just like other civil servants.

“The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to the Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from September 27, 2022, until attainment of mandatory retirement age,” NPSC stated.

PSC may reportedly redeploy Kinoti to any government entity until he attains his retirement age.

The transfer follows his sacking by President William Ruto due to their strained relationship.

After his sacking, Kinoti handed over power to acting DCI boss Hamisi Salim Massa on Friday, September 30 as the search for his successor began.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.