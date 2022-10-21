Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – President William Ruto has ordered the demotion of former Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) boss, John Gachomo, after details emerged that he is a close friend of former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

Two days ago, Gachomo had been promoted to head of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), a position that was held by current DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

However, Gachomo‘s promotion was nullified on Thursday after he was accused of having a close relationship with Kinoti.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said Gachomo has been recalled back to police headquarters at Jogoo House, where he will await to be redeployed elsewhere.

The Police Internal Unit will now be headed by Esther Ng’ang’a in acting capacity, as the search for a substantive director gets underway.

Kinoti resigned last month after Ruto was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya.

