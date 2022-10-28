Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 28 October 2022 – President William Ruto has warned any Government official who steps into State House or any meeting he is chairing while drunk will be fired.

Not spared are the President’s aides and politicians who frequent State House.

Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is said to have landed in trouble recently after he tried to access State House while drunk.

Sakaja, a well-known drunkard, was reportedly denied access and told to book another appointment.

Ruto, a teetotaller, also warned that any CS he summons, whether in the dead of the night and appears while intoxicated, will be fired.

In the list of Ruto cabinet secretaries, those who drink alcohol include Aisha Jumwa, Alice Wahome, Alfred Mutua, Mithika Linturi, Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Ababu Namwamba, David Chirchir, and Simon Chelugui.

But the most hit by the directive is Kuria and Sakaja since they are known to consume alcohol during the day.

Ruto has also demolished the bar at State House that his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had set up.

The bar contained all kinds of drinks ranging from expensive wines to beers.

The bar had a large stock of Uhuru’s favourite drinks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.