Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has put former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, Jubilee, on the spot for failing to account for KSh 1.5 billion it received from donations in the last two financial years.

According to a report tabled by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah, Jubilee received a total of KSh 1.5 billion in the last two financial years.

Of the KSh 1.5 billion the political outfit received, a total of KSh 514.98 million were received in the financial year 2019/2020 and another KSh 758.4 million in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

In the 2019/20 fiscal year, the outfit received KSh 96.7 million from public donations while in the next financial year; the outfit received KSh 103.9 million.

In the 2020/21 financial year, elected leaders under the Jubilee party contributed KSh 127.7 million to the outfit.

However, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has faulted the once powerful political outfit of failure to provide crucial documents detailing how it spent part of the money.

“In the circumstance, the accuracy and completeness of the revenue from public contributions and donations amounting to KSh 96,732,000 could not be confirmed,” read the report signed by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

According to Gathungu, the political outfit claimed to have used more than KSh 176 million for campaigns in the just-ended August 9, General Election but could not account for how payments were made.

This comes even as Ruto has waged war on Uhuru and his allies, accusing them of stealing and messing up the economy, and in the process pushing up the cost of living.

