Sunday, October 16, 2022 – President William Ruto has no reason to look over his shoulders any more as far as the International Criminal Court (ICC) is concerned.

This is after The Hague-Based Court terminated the case against Lawyer Paul Guicheru, who had implicated him, following his controversial death.

In a statement, ICC stated that the decision was arrived at following the confirmation of the lawyer’s death.

According to the ICC, the communication on the lawyer’s death was communicated by Ruto’s government.

“Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC) terminated proceedings against former Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru following the confirmation of his passing. According to the ICC legal framework, the Court’s jurisdiction cannot be exercised over a deceased person.”

“On October 13, 2022, the ICC Registry filed an official communication from the Republic of Kenya in which it confirms the death of the accused. The Chamber considers this sufficient proof to establish the death of the accused,” read the statement in part.

Gicheru was found dead at his Karen home on September 26 with foam on his mouth, which led to allegations of possible poisoning.

However, family lawyer Senior Counsel John Khaminwa reiterated that poisoning was ruled out in the autopsy conducted last month.

Gicheru was facing charges of witness tampering in the 2007 post-election violence case against President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.