Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – That President William Ruto has set his eyes on 2027 is not in doubt going by his latest move.

This is after he issued instructions for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to conduct grassroots elections beginning February 2023 in a bid to strengthen his party across the country.

Reports indicated that the move will also be used as a strategy for 14 affiliate parties to fold and merge with UDA in readiness for 2027.

This was confirmed by UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama who noted that President Ruto had ordered for the grassroots elections in a bid to formulate a strategy for the 2027 General Election.

“The party leader told me that we need to conduct elections as soon as possible and that means that we will have them at the beginning of the new year,” Muthama stated.

In addition, the president is said to be juggling the day-to-day operations as the Head-of-State while also keeping an eye on the affairs of the party.

“We are in preparations for grassroots polls next year and the president has indicated that he will be operating from the party offices once every month,” a party official revealed.

This comes even as hustlers are waiting on Ruto to fulfill the lofty promises that he made during campaigns, among them reducing the cost of living which will require a drastic reduction of prices of basic commodities like unga and fuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.