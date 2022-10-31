Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – President William Ruto has apologized to the church on behalf of former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the atrocities the previous administration committed against the church.

During an interdenominational Church service at Kariguini, Kenol, Murang’a County, Ruto asked for forgiveness from the church and religious leaders in general over the chaos that occurred at Kenol, Murang’a County on October 4, 2020, that left one person dead.

The Head of State took the blame, noting that he was part of the former administration tasked with instituting reforms within the country.

However, he pointed out that the people within the inner circle of the government failed to carry out their roles.

He linked the failures to the chaos in Kenol which saw police officers lob teargas at congregants at AIPCA Kenol Church.

Further, goons blocked a section of the highway after lighting tires and staging protests. One person succumbed as a result of the chaos.

“I’m happy that we came here at Kenol. I’m the one who should ask for forgiveness because we formed that government with (former president) Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“But we got employees with so much pride, deceit and stupidity hence they caused the fracas with teargas at the church in Kandara. To the church, I ask for an apology because we formed that government but those who committed those actions, God has humbled them,” he stated.

The president made a promise to Kenyans, affirming that such chaos would never occur while he was in power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.