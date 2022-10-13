Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – President William Ruto, and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are finding it very hard to settle down with a buttered economy to revive.

On Tuesday, Ruto, Gachagua, and other stakeholders were locked in a seven-hour meeting that went past midnight in a bid to revive the economy.

Speaking during the launch of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, Gachagua detailed that they resolved to raise Ksh3 trillion for the development budget after the midnight meeting.

“So don’t give up! All is not lost despite the fact that we have a difficult situation we are working on it, and everybody is coming along and in the fullness of time, we will turn around the economy of this country,” Gachagua stated.

According to the second in command, the money raised was being diverted to wage bills and servicing public debts.

Gachagua maintained that the situation had made it difficult for Ruto’s government to fund his development programs.

In his projection, the Kenya Kwanza government will revive the country’s economy in the next two years.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have inherited a dilapidated economy, and we have work to do to turn around the economy of this country,” the former Mathira MP remarked.

His sentiments came days after Ruto ordered the Treasury to slash Sh300 billion from 2022/2023 budget to relieve Kenyans from spending and borrowing pressure.

While addressing Bunge la Mwananchi on Tuesday, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga hit out at Ruto, noting that he will not blame former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his failures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.