Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a mother and her young child were attacked by thugs who were riding on a motorbike.

The robbery incident happened in broad daylight at Milimani Estate in Meru.

In the video, the woman is seen walking along a deserted road in a middle-class estate in the company of her child.

They had gone to the shop and as they were returning home, the thugs cornered them.

The motorbike-riding thugs snatched a purse from her and sped off.

Her kid fell on the tarmac as she tried to run after the ruthless thugs.

Netizens have urged police in the area to swing into action and hunt the two thugs caught on the CCTV footage.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.