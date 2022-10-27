Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Russia will not use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has said in a new interview.

Last month, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend illegally annexed Ukrainian territory with the West and Nato warning of serious consequences if Putin launches nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 26, Russia carried out strategic nuclear exercises, the exercises are carried out by this time every year.

However, CNN anchor, Christiane Amanpour has shared a video previewing an interview with Kelin, where he promised that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

“Russia is not going to use nukes,” Russia’s Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said.

“It is out of the question,”

When asked if using nukes is off the table, he replied; “Yes, I am saying that.”

Watch the video below

“Russia is not going to use nukes,” claims Russia’s Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin. “It is out of the question,” he told me in an exclusive interview, on a day when Russia is conducting military nuclear training drills. Is it off the table, I asked? “Yes, I am saying that.” pic.twitter.com/cgop4obn3J — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 26, 2022