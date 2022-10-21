Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – A Rugby player who vanished during a trip with his friend has been found dead on the floor of a Barcelona nightclub.

Redcliffe Dolphins star, Liam Hampson, 24, was holidaying in Europe with Gold Coast Titans fullback Alexander ‘AJ’ Brimson and Brisbane Broncos stars Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars when he suddenly disappeared.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, October 19, Brimson explained that Hampson hadn’t been seen since visiting the Spanish bar Sala Apolo at 4.30am on Tuesday.

After a 30-hour search, Barcelona Police confirmed early Thursday that a lifeless body believed to be Hampson has been found at the venue.

‘This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in an area of the nightclub, Sala Apolo,’ a police statement said. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported police believe Hampson may have fallen from a height of 10 metres.

Hampson’s father and sister have since confirmed the sad news in heartbreaking social media posts.

‘Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived,’ his dad Brett posted on Facebook.

‘We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Words can not express our grief.

‘We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.’

Hampson’s sister Tiarna posted a similar tribute hours after she issued a desperate appeal to find him. ‘We are so heartbroken,’ she posted.

‘Liam was the best brother I ever could of asked for and made me a better person. We cannot express our grief.

‘We cannot thank the boys he was travelling with enough for assisting with his search and made sure his last days were the best of his life.

‘Going to miss you so much, Liam.’