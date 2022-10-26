Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Recording artist, songwriter and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. has died at the age of 91.

Robert, who is the youngest brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, died Friday, October 21, of natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, California, according to a news release from Universal Music Enterprises.

Gordy died suddenly, said Berry Gordy in a statement in the release.

Berry said: “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for.

“His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy Sr. was born July 15, 1931, and was the youngest of eight children born to Berry “Pop” Gordy Sr. and Bertha Gordy.

He started his music career under the pseudonym Bob Kayli, releasing a song in 1958 called “Everyone Was There,” written with Berry Gordy.

He contributed to various hits while at Motown, landed his first acting role as a drug pusher for the movie “Lady Sings The Blues” in 1972 and eventually took over Jobete Music Publishing, the release stated.

Despite not having a lot of experience in the publishing field, with the confidence and support of his brother Berry, he successfully ran the company for more than 20 years and moved it from being a holder of song copyrights into a profitable international publishing company.