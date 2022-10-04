Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Robert Alai Onyango, has revealed the main reason why Ugandan President Museveni‘s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, made a series of disturbing tweets about Kenya’s sovereignty on Monday evening.

In his first hard-hitting tweet that whipped up an uproar, Muhoozi said it wouldn’t take the Ugandan army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

He further said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta could have won the presidential elections if he had offered to vie for the third time.

Kainerugaba said Uhuru had all the trappings he needed to seal a third term in office but he squandered the opportunity.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” he said.

Reacting to Kainerugaba’s tweets, Alai, who is a former blogger, said Museveni’s son’s behavior is of a spoiled kid who thinks he can wrestle better because he is fat.

“Muhoozi is drunk or what? His behaviour is of a spoiled kid who thinks he can wrestle better because he is fat,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

