Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has hired former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Julie Soweto, to represent him in a petition seeking to overturn the election of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Soweto was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for taking the court on a wild goose chase and presenting fake evidence in the petition where Raila had sought to overturn President William Ruto’s victory, and one wonders why Kidero would make such a risky move by hiring a lawyer that has a record of presenting ‘hot air’ in the name of evidence.

Kidero vied for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate in the August 9 election where he came in second behind Wanga.

While protesting his loss, Kidero claimed that his agents were locked out from some polling stations where his opponents interfered with the tallying of votes.

He vowed to dispute the outcome and proceeded to file a case against the IEBC and Governor Wanga.

“Forms 37A were altered in many polling stations thus causing a lot of anomalies in the results. We will follow what the law dictates to dispute the gubernatorial results,” Kidero said.

“I have always been a peaceful person and that is the major reason I am here. To my people, keep calm because this issue will be sufficiently addressed,” he added.

