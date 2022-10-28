Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – American singer Rihanna took to Instagram to leave a heartwarming comment on a post by singer Tems.

Tems co-wrote Rihanna’s new single “Lift Me Up” for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tems took to Instagram today to share the cover design for Lift Me Up then revealed she is blessed to have written the song in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

Rihanna commented on Tems post, writing: “”It’s the pen for me. Love to you sistren.”

