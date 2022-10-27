Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky commanded attention as they attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere on Wednesday evening, October 26.

The outing came just days after she announced the long-awaited music comeback for the first time in five years, a single for the Black Panther sequel called ”Lift Me Up.”

The nine-time Grammy winner and her baby daddy, both 34,, who welcomed a baby boy on May 13, rocked coordinated outfits as they posed together on the purple carpet.

The singer flaunted her incredible postpartum figure in a figure-hugging sequined gown while the rapper cut a stylish figure in an oversized light grey jacket and coordinating pants.