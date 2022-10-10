Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 10, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration mistreated President William Ruto and his family.

Speaking on Sunday in Uasin Gishu County during a thanksgiving organized by President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, Gachagua said Uhuru’s government tortured Ruto and his family to an extent of Ruto crying in public.

Gachagua said at one time Ruto, his wife, and their children had boarded a plane to take a family vacation but were then ordered to disembark.

The second in command said he personally saw that the family’s luggage for Rachel Ruto and her children was unloaded off the plane and placed on the tarmac.

“Ruto was provided with a private jet to take him on his vacation; his wife and children had already boarded the aircraft, but they were all removed before their luggage was carried onto the runaway,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.