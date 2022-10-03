Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hailed Ivy Chelimo, the lady who nicknamed him ‘Riggy G’, for her creativity.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua revealed that he is planning to reward the lady for her melodious innovation.

The DP announced that he had instructed his sons to track down Ivy Chelimo for a special dinner with his family.

He also noted that he was planning to take a chunk of his Ksh1.22 million salary to help Chelimo boost her own fortunes.

Gachagua explained that he was thrilled with the nickname, describing it as a little more melodious as compared to his official version.

“The young lady who decided that Rigathi Gachagua is a little bit difficult and not melodious, we need to give him the name ‘Riggy G’. To encourage our young people, I took up the name in strides. I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner.”

“I want to encourage that young girl, I will see what I can do for her so that I can see, from my salary, if I can boost her a little bit to be able to do something,” he explained.

He further disclosed that rewarding Chelimo was part of a grand plan to offer support to talented young people to maximise their talents for maximum profits.

In a past interview, Chelimo noted that she came up with the name by chance, in July 2022, while following the Running Mates interview that was televised countrywide.

