Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – After hoodwinking Kenyans to vote for them with sweet promises, the Government of President William Ruto and Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua seems not keen on fulfilling its promises.

This is after Gachagua abandoned the earlier promise they made about devolution and made a new promise after it emerged that they cannot fulfill the promise within the timeline that they gave.

Speaking after chairing the 18th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) at the Kenya School of Government at Lower Kabete, Gachagua pledged to transfer devolved functions to the county governors in the next six months.

According to Gachagua, they would execute the mandate within six months contrary to the earlier date they had given.

He added that his office would foster intergovernmental relations by empowering the Council of Governors per the law.

“We have discussed over the transfer of functions and we have confirmed to the council that the Ruto administration has the political goodwill to hasten the transfer as per the constitution and we have given ourselves a deadline of six months,” he stated.

“We have confirmed that intergovernmental relations are anchored in the office of the DP, but we have agreed they will be a dead arm to the executive order so that the CoG is properly anchored by law,” Gachagua added.

The announcement followed concerns regarding the role of the Council of Governors (CoG) in the new government.

In attendance were CoG chairperson and Kirinyaga county governor Anne Waiguru, outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Ukur Yatani, and Nandi governor Stephen Sang, among other leaders.

The DP emphasized the government is focused on the prompt disbursement of funds to the County Government.

He added the counties that got larger shares of county cash allocations would be prioritized by the national government.

