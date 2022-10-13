Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Rigathi Gachagua has made his maiden foreign trip since becoming the Deputy President.

Gachagua flew out to Kigali to attend a youth summit in Rwanda.

He was accompanied by Kiharu member of parliament Ndindi Nyoro, Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto, and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro.

Gachagua’s delegation also had the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa.

The DP is expected to be among the speakers during the Youth Connekt Africa summit in Kigali. The continental summit serves to realise the potential of Africa’s youthful population.

Over 9,000 youths drawn from different countries are expected to attend the continental summit.

Key issues set to be addressed during the summit include youth’s contribution towards climate action, sustainable peace, sports, economy and cultural creativity.

The summit is geared towards empowering young people through enhancing their knowledge and skills while investing in their ideas, innovations and initiatives.

The summit will be the climax of a series of boot camps that commenced on Monday in the Rwandan Capital.

Gachgua’s visit to Rwanda was his first official assignment since his ascension to office as the Deputy President in September.

The trip adds to the series of foreign trips by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) principals which have occurred in quick succession.

This comes as Opposition Leader Raila Odinga raised an alarm over the trips since the inauguration of President William Ruto.

