Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to take the wind out of KRA’s sail; something that may have a negative impact on President William Ruto’s Government.

This is after he told the taxman to go slow on the collection of taxes and stop harassing people and companies to achieve its target.

Speaking to the Kenya Manufacturers Association Humanitarian Initiative yesterday, Gachagua used the analogy of a dairy farmer who ought to treat his cows with specialized care to ensure they produce quality milk.

He reminded the taxman to be less aggressive with taxpayers or else they will never pay taxes.

In his argument, Gachagua noted that a cow cannot produce milk while being pricked and handled by an aggressive milker.

“To the taxman, taxpayers are your dairy cows. Those who have done farming know that you have to be very kind to the cow to produce milk

“You have to give it some hay, give it some dairy meal, milk it with some good oil for it to feel good,” Gachagua explained.

He further gave the example of farmers in Western countries who he claimed go the extra mile to play country music to soothe the dairy cows.

The taxman was urged to create a friendly tax regime for Kenyans to benefit the country.

“If you shut down a factory, you are doing a disservice to the country. You are making thousands of Kenyans jobless and can no longer pay tax to fund the government.”

“No factory will be closed under our government, such issues can be amicably resolved,” he highlighted.

Gachagua further urged Kenyans to pay their taxes to guarantee better services.

“We want to collect the tax in a dignified manner, and President William Ruto has laid the groundwork for continued engagement.”

“This is the new style of governance. Once you engage, you increase your knowledge. No one has a monopoly of knowledge,’ Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.