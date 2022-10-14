Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Big Brother star, Rico Swavey’s girlfriend, Caroline, has opened up on his death from injuries he sustained after a motor accident.

Sharing their loved-up videos on Instagram, Caroline recalled how excited Rico was when she agreed to become his girlfriend.

She also disclosed that the reality show star was planning to relocate to the United States before his death.

Watch the videos below