Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Brentt Leakes, 23-year-old son of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, is lucky to still be alive after suffering a heart attack and stroke.
TMZ reported that the incident happened in Atlanta early this month and he was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
Brentt was hospitalized for several days, but he’s now out, rehabbing and everyone is hopeful he will make a full recovery. This is coming months after Brentt’s father, Gregg died after a long battle with cancer.
Brentt was featured on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ throughout NeNe’s time on the show with his brother Bryson.
