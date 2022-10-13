Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have reportedly ended their marriage, two years after they got married in front of 250 guests at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

The former couple, who first met while appearing on an episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show in January 2018, have been ‘separated for a while now’ and are said to have already filed for divorce.

‘They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out,’ a source told theJasmineBRAND.

Despite the end of their romance, the insider alleges that the reality star and sports anchor’s split has been ‘amicable.’

Neither Bailey, who was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017, or Hill have publicly spoken on the status of their relationship.

In November 2021, the duo both denied claims that he cheated on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum by sending nude photos and videos to another person.

The exes dismissed the infidelity hearsay to TMZ, calling the gossip ‘stupid’ and ‘not true.’