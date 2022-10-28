Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Newly sworn-in Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, surprised Kenyans after he refused to hold the bible when taking the oath of office.

Mudavadi was among the 24 Cabinet Secretaries who gathered at the State House on Thursday to be sworn in after the National Assembly approved their nomination.

While taking his oath, Mudavadi refused to hold the bible and instead raised his hand.

One is needed to lift the Bible or Quran as a sign of pledging allegiance to the constitution and serving with diligence when taking oaths but for Mudavadi, it was different.

This, however, doesn’t mean that Mudavadi is not a believer but it is because of his Quaker denomination, which believes that each individual can experience God without needing a priest or the Bible.

He has at one time in his tweet confessed to being part of the quaker faith. “Simplicity, Peace, Integrity, Togetherness & Equality are strong Quaker values that I believe can hold us together individually & collectively as a Nation,“

The Kenyan DAILY POST