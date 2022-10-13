Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has made a big U-turn on her earlier plans to help a 75-year-old granny.

This is after she abandoned plans to settle the granny’s bail money after investigating a case that got the 75-year-old behind bars for one month.

In a statement, Kihika announced that she would withdraw her support after unearthing conflicting facts touching on the case.

According to the governor, she had sent her lawyer to help the 75-year-old as earlier promised but opted to bail out when she discovered that the granny was behind bars over contempt of court and not matters relating to the land dispute.

“We sent a lawyer to the Nyahururu courts yesterday but unfortunately the facts are not as they appear. Without getting into the details, it is fair to say it’s a dispute that has been running since the 1960s. Though like all of you I felt a lot of sympathy for her due to her advanced age, the facts are not as they were narrated.”

“The Granny and her family are in jail not on the land issue, but for contempt in the face of the Court. The facts are quite bad, I therefore sadly withdraw as my intention was to help what appeared to be a helpless widow only for the reality to be different,” she explained.

On Wednesday, Kihika had vowed to settle the granny’s Ksh200,000 bail money and offer legal services to her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.