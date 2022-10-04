Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto has reportedly identified the individual who will succeed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who is retiring early next year.

Chebukati was appointed to head the commission in January 2017 after his nomination in 2016 December and subsequent vetting by parliament.

His 6-year tenure as the IEBC chair will come to an end in January 2023 as stipulated in the IEBC Act of 2011.

Come January 2023, Chebukati will retire alongside commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye, and Boya Molu, who will have also completed their 6-year tenure at IEBC.

Chebukati, Molu, and Guliye are expected to proceed on terminal leave before they formally leave office in January.

According to sources, Ruto, through his state house operatives, has already identified a no-nonsense man who will succeed Chebukati.

A source said Ruto and his allies want retired Chief Justice David Maraga to replace Chebukati at IEBC.

Ruto’s lieutenants argue that the seat wants a strong person like Chebukati, who refused to be controlled by the ‘deep state’ and state house functionaries during the August 9th Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.