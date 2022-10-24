Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – French superstar footballer, Kylian Mbappe was reportedly handed the biggest-ever contract for a sportsperson when he signed his new deal at PSG.

The mega-contract will see the forward earn over £547million in three years, according to reports.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with the French champions during the summer, making a shock U-turn after agreeing to join Real Madrid.

According to Le Parisien via Get French Football News, Mbappe will earn the money in gross salary, which will make him the highest-paid sportsperson ever.

The contract reportedly included several clauses, but no performance bonuses such as for Champions League or Ballon d’Or wins.

It is however said to include a £156million signing bonus, payable over three years that will be paid in full even if the player leaves, a £61million loyalty bonus to be received at the end of the season that will increase every year, and an option of an extra two years that can be triggered only by the player himself.

The record-breaking deal was only signed when French president Emmanuel Macron stepped in during controversy over his future.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has reportedly asked to leave the club already, eyeing a January move after he was seemingly left feeling let down by the club’s owners.

Mbappe has scored 164 goals in 177 games for PSG since joining for £130.5million from Monaco in 2018, and netted 21 times in 39 appearances on loan in Paris the year before the deal was made permanent.