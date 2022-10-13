Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Music mogul, Jamal Edwards died penniless according to figures from the probate office despite claims he was worth £350m.

The music entrepreneur, 31, died of a heart attack in February after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.

Jamal, who helped launch the careers of global superstar Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy, was reportedly worth between £8million and £335million but official documents show that he left a gross estate of £45,502.76 and after paying his debts his net estate was zero.

According to Mail Online, the YouTube star recruited leading celebrity lawyers Russells to draw up his will and had promised his estate to his family, including mum and Loose women panellist Brenda, dad Patrick, sister Tanisha, his two aunts, and a close friend.

He signed his will on February 20, 2020, two years before he passed away, and had created a trust fund to distribute his estate but now his beneficiaries will not receive anything.

Jamal founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV in 2006 and was credited with helping to launch the careers of a string of UK music stars, including singer Jessie J.

His channel, which he used to upload content of emerging talent, gained over 1million subscribers and also featured the likes of Emeli Sande and Rita Ora.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity led by King Charles, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a cardiac arrest after a late-night cocaine and drinking session where he became paranoid and began throwing objects around the room before falling unconscious, an inquest heard in August.

Three small snap bags containing the remnants of white powder were found on Jamal after he collapsed at his west London home in February this year, the hearing was told.

Assistant West London Coroner Ivor Collett today ruled that Jamal died after a cardiac arrest brought on by taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.

There was also MDMA in Jamal’s urine but not blood, indicating that he had taken the drug recently – but not on the night of his death.

In a statement, Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor said: ‘There were no signs of trauma to either party.

‘Three small snap bags were found in his pocket with remnants of a white powder and bloody tissues, associated with the taking of Class A drugs.

‘He suffered a cardiac episode from taking recreational drugs and alcohol.’